LDA DG plants sapling

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam planted a sapling in a private housing society as part of the ongoing drive "Let’s Make Lahore Green" here on Wednesday. The LDG DG said planting saplings was not only the responsibility of government departments but also that of every citizen to make environment clean and healthy by planting sapling. The LDA has given a task to all registered residential housing schemes to plant at least 2m000 to 20,000 saplings.