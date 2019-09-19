close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

National Junior Squash begins today

Sports

LAHORE: National Junior Squash Championships for Boys U-17, U-19 and Girls U-19 will start on Thursday (today) at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad.

The draw of five-day event would be of 32 players for each age group category. The event will carry a prize purse of Rs 100,000 for each age group, said a spokesman of Pakistan Squash Federation on Wednesday. “The event has also been registered with PSA (Professional Squash Association). The players who have PSA membership would earn points for their junior world ranking,” he said. He said PSF had received very healthy entries from all over the country for participation in various age categories. “The event will help PSF in selecting a backup squad for future training and participation in upcoming international junior squash events around the world,” he added.

