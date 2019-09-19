Munir A Malik suffers heart attack

ISLAMABAD: Munir A Malik, former president SCBA and lead counsel of Justice Qazi Faez Isa suffered a heart attack last Tuesday night after which he was immediately rushed to local hospital. Munir A Malik was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit. Later on, lawyers close to Munir A Malik informed that he had angioplasty done immediately with two stents.