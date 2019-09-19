close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

Wife, daughter held for killing man in Surjani

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

Police on Wednesday arrested the wife and daughter of a murdered man in the Surjani Town locality for their alleged involvement in his murder.

According to the police, the investigation wing of the Surjani Town police station arrested a woman, Shama, and her daughter, Ariba, for their alleged involvement in the murder of a man, Muhammad Iqbal.

Investigation Officer Ghulam Rasool Arbab said a case was registered against the arrested woman and her daughter on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Salman, who accused them of killing his brother. Iqbal was found dead from inside his house in Surjani Town.

He was stabbed to death allegedly by his wife, daughter and son-in-law Raza. In her initial statement to the police, Shama said her husband was a drug addict who used to frequently manhandle his family members. She said during a scuffle on Saturday night, he was killed by the family. The officer said the police were looking for Raza while further investigations are under way.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi