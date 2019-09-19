Wife, daughter held for killing man in Surjani

Police on Wednesday arrested the wife and daughter of a murdered man in the Surjani Town locality for their alleged involvement in his murder.

According to the police, the investigation wing of the Surjani Town police station arrested a woman, Shama, and her daughter, Ariba, for their alleged involvement in the murder of a man, Muhammad Iqbal.

Investigation Officer Ghulam Rasool Arbab said a case was registered against the arrested woman and her daughter on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Salman, who accused them of killing his brother. Iqbal was found dead from inside his house in Surjani Town.

He was stabbed to death allegedly by his wife, daughter and son-in-law Raza. In her initial statement to the police, Shama said her husband was a drug addict who used to frequently manhandle his family members. She said during a scuffle on Saturday night, he was killed by the family. The officer said the police were looking for Raza while further investigations are under way.