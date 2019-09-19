Coca-Cola pledges to plant 15,000 trees for clean, green Pakistan

LAHORE: The Coca-Cola System, in collaboration with the Environment Protection Department Punjab (EPD), announced their support to protect the environment from harmful impact of climate change by planting more trees, the launch ceremony of which was held at the Coca-Cola’s Bottling Plant in Lahore operated by Coca-Cola Icecek (CCI) Pakistan.

“Climate change has emerged as a drastic challenge causing environmental degradation that is threatening Pakistan’s ability to conserve its natural resources. It is therefore incumbent upon everyone to support the Government’s Clean and Green Pakistan program and plant more trees to counter deforestation and escalating environmental challenges” said Rizwan U. Khan, General Manager Coca-Cola Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from both entities including Imran Anjum, Director Public Affairs and Communication, CCI Pakistan, Fahad Qadir Director Public Affairs and Communication, Coca-Cola Pakistan, Dr. Faisal Hashmi Head of Government Affairs, Coca-Cola Pakistan, Muhammad Rizwan Minister for Environment Protection Punjab and Salman Ijaz, Secretary Environment Protection Department Punjab, to mark a special commitment to plant 15,000 trees during 2019 and thereafter pursue a much larger commitment of planting many more trees in the future.***