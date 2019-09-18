close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 18, 2019

Two more polio cases in Lakki, Torghar

PESHAWAR: Two more polio cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, raising the total number of polio cases to 48 in the province.

The National Institute of Health Islamabad (NIH) confirmed poliovirus in 30 months old female child from Sarai Nourang Tehsil of Lakki Marwat and 23 months-old male child from Tehsil Jadba of Torghar district as the total case count mounted to 48 in the province.

One wild polio virus has been isolated from a stool sample of 30 months old girl from Mamakhel Union Council, Sarai Naurang tehsil, in Lakki Marwat district while another wild poliovirus has been isolated from 23 months-old-boy in Shattal union council of Torghar district.

