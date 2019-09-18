close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
September 18, 2019

Imran calls Saudi crown prince, slams attacks on oil facilities

Top Story

A
APP
September 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan made a telephone call to Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Tuesday and “strongly condemned the drone attack” on a Saudi oil processing facility and oil field which caused material damage and disruption in its operation.

“The Prime Minister expressed solidarity with the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office said.The Prime Minister also conveyed his “deep concern on the attempts to disturb the existing peaceful environment in the region through such attacks”.

