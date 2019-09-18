JI upset over world silence on rights abuses in IHK

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has expressed concern over silence of international organisations on gross human rights violations in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK).

Talking to a delegation of Network for Human Rights and Justice, he said the so-called world champions of human rights were badly exposed on the matter of Kashmir. The delegation led by Rizwan Akram called on him at JI headquarters at Mansoora on Tuesday.

Why the international champions of democracy and human rights are showing helplessness over Kashmir crisis, questioned Siraj. He added Muslim genocide was continuing in different parts of the world under a planned agenda but the international community, including the rulers of Islamic world, did nothing to provide them with justice against the violence and torture being unleashed on them by the brutal forces. He said the peace in the world could not be maintained if the injustice continued without any check.

The JI leader said the Kashmir dispute had put in dangers the entire south Asia peace due to India’s stubbornness. He said the people of Kashmir had been deprived of their basic rights under Indian occupation for more than seven decades but New Delhi had unleashed a new wave of terror in the held region since August 5.

He called for dispatching quick aid to the people of the held valley who were under a curfew and worst communication blockade for more than 40 days. He demanded the Pakistani government take practical steps in support of the Kashmiri masses.

The JI chief also expressed concern over the deteriorating situation of the country s economy, saying the Imran Khan government also acted as a true successor to the past rulers despite all of its claims to bring about change in the country.

Siraj said the JI believed that a peaceful revolution which guaranteed basic rights, free education and health facilities to marginalised class was the need of the hour. He said the change would come only when the true representatives of the people of the country would reach the assemblies. He said JI was struggling against the feudal and capitalists system.