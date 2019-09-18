‘Soft loans plan for youths being expanded’

LAHORE: The Punjab government, under instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan, has especially prioritised youths and their economic needs.

“It is pursuing an agenda of developing the quality of young human resources,” said Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, during the commemoration of International Youth Day (IYD) 2019, at University of Home Economics (UHE), Lahore.

Speaking to the students at the event organised by an international NGO in collaboration with the University of Home Economics (UHE), the minister said the government was expanding its soft loans programme for youths to promote entrepreneurship.

The role of women in economic development was also highlighted by Dr Kanwal Ameen, UHE Vice-Chancellor. She said the university had produced a high number of talented female entrepreneurs, especially in the fields of home economics, arts and crafts.

Muhammad Qazilbash, NGO’s Country Director in Pakistan emphasised the need for decent and safe working environment, saying, “We want to create an environment where you can be comfortable mentally, physically and emotionally; especially working women.”

Reflecting on NGO’s overarching goals, he also said, “We need to create sustainable employment opportunities for youths that ensure a decent and safe working environment in line with Sustainable Development Goal 8.” Razi Mujtaba Haider, representative from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Pakistan, urged for the promotion of decent work for youths in rural areas and the adoption of best practices by employers meeting the ILO specified decent work guidelines. “Anti-harassment practices are a crucial area for making workplaces safe, where there should not be any discrimination on the basis of race, gender or ethnicity,” he said.

LDA bylaws: Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has said that all stakeholders have been taken into confidence regarding the amendments to the LDA housing bylaws.

The draft amendments are being finalised with the mutual consultation, he said while chairing a meeting of a committee which formulated recommendations for the amendments regarding private housing schemes here on Tuesday. LDA Vice-Chairman SM Imran, LDA DG Usman Mouzam, architect Nayyar Ali Dada, representatives of builders and developers, including Gohar Ijaz, Khizar Ayub Izhar were also present.

The minister said that realistic amendments regarding NOC for housing schemes, commercialisation policy, specified land for the public buildings, layout, planning standards, marketing and service design will help promote the construction industry. He said that complicated laws created problems for people and builders. The purpose of amending the housing bylaws is to provide relief to both public and builders and protecting them from complications. The meeting reviewed the proposed amendments clause-wise.