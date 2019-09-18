Family disputes postmortem report, claims medical student murdered

SUKKUR: The postmortem report of a student of Bachelor of Dental Surgery Namrita Kumari has revealed that she died from suffocation. The police surgeon, Dr Shamsuddin Khoso, said they found marks of rope tied to her neck suggesting suicide. He said the viscera was sent to Rohri for chemical examination.

Nimrita Kumari, a student of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University’s Bibi Aseefa Dental College, was found dead on Monday in mysterious circumstances. Disputing the postmortem report, the brother of the deceased, Dr Vishal, who is a medical consultant in Dow Medical College, Karachi, said the marks around Kumari’s neck suggested that she was murdered. He claimed that the marks on her neck were caused by a cable. Questioning the sincerity of doctor who conducted the postmortem, Dr Vishal said the wounds on her arms also belie the suicide theory as they show she was being held down forcefully. The brother demanded a fair and thorough investigation into the incident.