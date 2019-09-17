JI urges women to raise voice for IHK people

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has asked the Pakistani women to raise a strong voice in support of their Kashmiri brethren who are compelled to spend a miserable life under the shadows of terror in Indian-Held region.

Addressing a “Hijab Conference” at a hotel on Monday, the JI chief said the humanitarian crisis was worsening in IHK but the world was acting as a silent spectator. JI Women Wing Lahore chapter organised the event in connection with International Hijab Day. Other speakers included Humaira Tariq and Samia Raheel Qazi.

The JI Ameer said the people were starving to death in Held Kashmir as food shortage crisis gripped the area. The Indian forces, he said, unleashed a new wave of terror on already besieged people since August 5 which was unstoppable even after passage of more than 43 days. He regretted that the government of Pakistan had so far taken not a single step in support of Kashmiris who had been fighting the case of realisation of Pakistan for more than seven decades. He flayed political parties who brought to streets thousands of people to protect their own interests but did not organise a single march for Kashmir cause. “Kashmir is jugular vein and matter of life and death for Pakistan,” said Siraj and demanded that the government announce bold steps to help the people who were dying due to Indian forces’ torture, food and medicine shortages.

The JI chief asked the Muslim world and international organisations to shun their silence and condemn Indian brutalities in the Held Valley. He said the peace in the region could not be attained until the settlement of Kashmir issue according to the wishes of the people of the affected area. “People of Kashmir and Pakistan will never accept any mediation from US President Donald Trump on Kashmir. The dispute of Kashmir should be resolved under the UN Resolution giving right to self-determination to the people of the area,” he said.

He also expressed concerns over the deteriorating situation of economy and demanded the government bring down prices of daily need commodities, petrol, gas and medicines. Seeking women’s role in creating awareness in a society, he asked the participants to spread the message of Kashmir to every house and be the voice of besieged people.