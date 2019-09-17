close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

ICT to improve working of tehsildars

Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

Islamabad: The Chief Commissioner Islamabad in exercise of powers of Board of Revenue has made five newly-appointed assistant commissioners as additional collectors of revenue. This move has been done to improve management and ensure better supervision of revenue department. Now ACs will directly supervise the work of 'naib tehslidars' in Islamabad.

At the same time the chief commissioner has issued directions for timelines regarding disposal of cases. From today onwards cause-list of cases will be uploaded on website. Moreover, decisions will also be uploaded. Necessary instructions to this effect have also been issued.

