Teenager beats teenager to death over arcade game

A teenage boy was beaten to death by another in the Muhammadi Colony area on Monday over a petty issue. The incident occurred near Café Piyala in Gulberg.

SHO Rafay Tanoli said that a fight broke out between Raju and Shahzaib Iqbal — both of whom appeared to be around 15 years old — over a token to be used to play a game at an arcade.

The officer said that during their brawl, Raju beat up Iqbal with his fists and repeatedly kicked him before escaping from the scene of the crime. The injured boy was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, added the SHO.

Tanoli said an FIR has been registered on the complaint of Iqbal’s father against Raju and two of his friends, adding that the police are searching for the suspects involved in the case.

Six wounded

Six more people were injured in different incidents of mugging across the city. A 22-year-old man identified as Ali Khan, son of Bahadur Khan, was shot and wounded in Al Haider Society.

Shah Faisal Colony police officials said the injured person was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). They said the incident took place due to resisting a mugging bid, adding that the suspects managed to escape with the looted cash.

A man identified as 28-year-old Asghar Ali, son of Anwar Ali, was injured during a robbery bid at a milk shop in Sector 11½ of Orangi Town. Iqbal Market police officials said the man was taken to the ASH.

They said the incident took place when the victim was sitting at his milk shop and two men on a motorbike arrived on the scene, adding that the suspects entered the shop, robbed the man of cash and fired at him when he resisted.

A passer-by was injured in a firing incident near Sabri Chowk in Orangi Town. He was identified as 35-year-old Javed, son of Ali Hassan. Police said two men on a motorbike shot and injured him when he resisted the bid to snatch his motorcycle.

Police said the man was taken to the ASH, adding that the suspects managed to escape from the scene, but they left the two-wheeler behind. In the Quetta Town area in the Sachal police jurisdiction, an elderly man was shot and injured over resisting a mugging bid. He was identified as Abdur Razzak, son of Ghulam Omar. The injured was rushed to the ASH.

An 18-year-old man identified as Fawad was wounded in a firing incident in Phase-I of the Defence Housing Authority. Baloch Colony police officials said the teenager was taken to the JPMC, adding that the incident took place over resisting a robbery bid.

A 25-year-old man identified as Naeem, son of Pir Bakhsh, was wounded when he resisted a robbery bid in Al Shahbaz Goth. Malir Cantonment police officials said the man was taken to the JPMC.