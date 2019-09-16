Factory worker dies after falling into water tank

HARIPUR: A teenage factory worker died after he fell into a water tank, police said on Sunday. The cops of Hattar Police Station said that Abid Ali, 19, a resident of Bhai Phero district of Punjab province, was serving as a contract worker at Horizon Paper Mills Hattar Industrial Estate. On Sunday, he was busy in his routine work when accidentally slipped into an underground water tank. According to workers and police when some of his colleagues informed the factory administration about the incident they rushed and fished the body out with the help of a fellow worker. The poor occupational safety measures at the industries of Hattar have caused several fatal and non-fatal accidents during the last few years.