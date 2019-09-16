Pak-Afghan trade goes up

PESHAWAR: Round-the-clock opening of Torkham border has started showing an increase in bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. “During the last eight days when the Torkham border was opened round-the-clock, around 100 percent increase in imports and a significant increase in exports have been registered,” said Collector Customs Appraisement, Ehsan Ali Shah.

Talking to media men, the official said credit for this goes to PM Imran Khan who announced to open historic Torkham border round-the-clock.