PTI abolished decades-old dictatorship in Punjab: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI government has abolished dictatorship that had been continued for the last many decades in the Punjab government. In his message on the World Day of Democracy here Sunday, the chief minister stated, "I feel pleasure while telling the nation that we abolished decades-old dictatorship in the Punjab government and adopted democratic norms and attitudes."