PPP asks PM to follow ZAB’s policies on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to follow the policies of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on Kashmir issue.

“Imran Khan should forge unity in the country on Kashmir issue before going to address the United Nations General Assembly. Imran Khan going t to address Kashmiri people after 40 days whereas he should have visited 40 countries during this time and met 40 leaders of the world to highlight Kashmir cause,” said the PPP Secretary Information Dr Nafeesa Shah while addressing a press conference here along with Deputy Information Secretary Palwasha Khan, Senator Rubina Khalid, media coordinators Nazir Dhoki and Wasif Syed.

Dr Nafeesa Shah said people were expecting that the prime minister will make major announcement with regard to Kashmir in his Muzaffarabad rally, but he only restricted himself to saying that he is an ambassador of Kashmir. She said when Imran Khan comes back from Washington meeting with US President Donald Trump then the government celebrates it like winning a world cup, but in reality they had made bargain on Kashmir.

“Pakistani soldiers were being martyred at the Line of Control and borders, but the prime minister was introducing singers and cricketers at Muzaffarabad rally,” she said.

She said the PPP doesn’t need to wait for the directives of the prime minister for going to the Line of Control (LoC) as when the party will desire it will go to the LoC to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. She said at a time when the country needs unity on the issue of Kashmir, the ministers of the government were creating chaos.

The PPP leader said the president first attacked the Supreme Court through filing a reference against two senior judges, then the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and now the Parliament. “They summon the Parliament session one day and cancel it the other day,” she added.

Nafeesa Shah said the idea of article 149(4) in Karachi is unnecessary and it is third attack on Sindh after the talk of governor rule and forward block. She said the PPP is a party of Federation and as long as the PPP is present there cannot be any Sindhu Desh.

“The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the symbol of democracy and Federation in Pakistan and his remarks at his press conference were taken out of context,” she said.

Palwasha Khan said Imran Khan is collecting stones whereas the Indian army chief has said that he is ready to attack Azad Kashmir and waiting for the order of Indian leadership. She said Imran Khan claimed to have won world cup, but in reality he sold Kashmir during his US visit.

Regarding joint session of Parliament, she said that this session was of no credibility as former president Asif Ali Zardari was not allowed to attend the session. She asked Imran Khan when he is going to cross the LoC.

Senator Rubina Khalid said Article 149(4) should be imposed in KP instead of Karachi where the law and order situation is worst. She said the federal government cannot run the capital and wants to run Karachi, which is laughable.