Sun Sep 15, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 15, 2019

Female schoolteacher wounded in firing

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A female schoolteacher was wounded after being hit by a bullet in a moving car in Mathra village on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Saturday.

The woman told the cops that she was hit by a stray bullet. However, the officials added, the driver informed them that the car came under firing. “We have launched an investigation into the incident,” said the official.

