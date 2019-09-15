Female schoolteacher wounded in firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A female schoolteacher was wounded after being hit by a bullet in a moving car in Mathra village on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Saturday.
The woman told the cops that she was hit by a stray bullet. However, the officials added, the driver informed them that the car came under firing. “We have launched an investigation into the incident,” said the official.
