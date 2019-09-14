Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

Addressing a women Kashmir solidarity rally here at D-Chowk, she said all Pakistanis stand with their Kashmiri brethren and sisters in this hour of great agony and pain. She noted that the freedom struggle was replete with sacrifices, rendered by brave people of Kashmir to win freedom from aggressor India.

“Today the occupied valley has been turned into the largest jail of the world where people are facing shortages of food and medicines. We challenge Narendra Modi to lift the curfew and then see the reaction of Kashmiri population,” she said.

She continued that India used illegal actions to strip the Kashmiris of their identity and presently the occupation forces were trying to change the demographic composition of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, she noted, being ambassador of Kashmiris, fought the case of Kashmir at global level in a courageous manner.

Dr Awan said Imran Khan will brief the world community on Kashmir situation at the UN General Assembly later this month. She added he will appraise the world forum of human rights violations of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian occupation forces and the threat posed to regional peace and security by these actions.

She again said that Kashmir is defensive shield of Pakistan and every citizen of Pakistan will play its role to defend it.