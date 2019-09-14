ITP starts implementation on new traffic policy

Islamabad: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has started implementation on new traffic policy as per international standard in the federal capital and those involved in violations are being fined.

Following the directions of Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah, a new traffic policy as per international standard has been introduced. According to the policy, smoking during drive has been prohibited and fastening of seat belts by those sitting at front seats of vehicles have been declared mandatory. It has been mandatory for the driver to carry driving licence with him/her while driving licence will be suspended on issuance of third challan to a driver.

As per orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, a special meeting presided over by DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan was held here on Thursday to review implementation on this policy which was attended among others by SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SP (Traffic) Khalid Rasheed, all Zonal DSPs and Inspectors.

All these officials were directed on behalf of IGP to ensure strict implementation on this traffic policy and laws. Meanwhile, the written orders were also issued to Zonal SPs in this regard.

The SSP Traffic also directed to education team of ITP to create more awareness about this policy. He also directed the force to adopt courteous attitude with rod users and inform them about these new laws as per international standard.