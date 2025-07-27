Knife rampage at Michigan Walmart leaves 11 injured

View of Walmart's newly remodelled Supercenter, in Teterboro, New Jersey, U.S., June 7, 2023. — Reuters

A knife attack at a Walmart store in Michigan left at least 11 people injured Saturday; authorities say the suspect is now in custody.

"We can confirm that 11 victims are being treated" following the attack in Traverse City, Munson Medical Center said in a statement on social media.

Michigan State Police said authorities were investigating "a multiple stabbing incident" at the Walmart store in Traverse City.

"The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time," police added.

The hospital said it was experiencing a "higher-than-usual volume of patients."

Traverse City is a popular tourist destination thanks to its proximity to Lake Michigan and the other Great Lakes.