Atrocities by India giving rise to extremism: PM

MUZFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said atrocities by India against innocent Kashmiris will increase extremism. The prime minister asked the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), who were anxious to cross the Line of Control (LoC) towards the Indian side, to wait till his next call and until he fought the Kashmiris case at the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly. He said he will fight the case of Kashmiris in the UNGA in a way which has never been done before.

“Many of you want to cross the LoC, but wait till I ask you to move forward and until I tell the world the horrific story of oppression in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)," he told a huge public gathering at the Khurshid Hassan Khurshid Stadium in the AJK capital.

Participants of the gathering enthusiastically responded with rousing slogans in favour of their Kashmiri brethren on the other side of the LoC as the prime minister mentioned their passion about crossing the ceasefire line.

The gathering attracted people from all walks of life on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan to express solidarity with the people of IOK on the 40th day of their siege by the occupation forces. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, PTI AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood, and several celebrities from sports and showbiz attended the event.

The prime minister said as an 'Ambassador of Kashmir, he would approach each and every international forum to highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the IOK in the wake of continuous lockdown. "Kashmir has become a human issue where men, women, elderly and even children are suffering at the hands of Indian occupation forces all the time," he said.

Imran Khan said he wanted to give a clear message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “only a coward person could oppress the people this way”.

He said India would suffer immensely by pursuing Hindu fascism as stateagenda against Muslims and other minorities. He said Modi is giving a clear message that India is now for Hindus only and there is no place in India for followers of other faiths. The prime minister alarmed the world that the Kashmir issue, if remained unaddressed, would impact the entire world negatively. He said the resolution of Kashmir dispute rested with the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions that granted the Kashmiris the right to choose their fate through a plebiscite. Pakistan, he said, would accept the decision of Kashmiris and stand with them whatever their choice could be.

Imran Khan said the extremist mindset of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could not crush the voice of Muslims of Kashmir whose courage had surpassed the fear of death.

"A Muslim is never afraid of death and fights till the last breath," he said, adding that the Kashmiris;’ resilience would prove as the last nail in the coffin of Indian oppressive state policies. He mentioned that unending atrocities were leading the Kashmiri youth towards radicalisation, for which he warned the international community to stop India from violence.

"The Kashmiris are fighting the life of humiliation, abuse and disgrace at the hands of Indian security forces, and are justified in waging an indigenous struggle for freedom," he said.

The prime minister mentioned that due to the Pakistan government’s efforts, the international organisations, including the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other human rights watch groups had taken up the Kashmir issue. He said four US senators had also written a letter to President Donald Trump to take notice of continued curfew and human rights violations in IOK.

However, he expressed disappointment over the fact that the world is not speaking on Kashmir in the manner in which it should due to their business interests.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said while addressing the rally that Kashmiris will continue their struggle till the realisation of their right to self-determination.

He said it is the month of Muharram and the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) teaches us that we should never bow down against the tyranny.

The AJK PM said people of Azad Kashmir are determined to cross LoC to meet with their oppressed brothers and sisters in IOK. He said Pakistani government should not be duped by offer of bilateral talks by India, as New Delhi will use these to strengthen its status quo in IOK. He said after the steps taken by India, Simla Agreement has become irrelevant.

Raja Farooq Haider said Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control are looking towards Pakistan as their saviour. He appreciated the steps taken by government of Pakistan after the unilateral action of India to change the status quo in IOK on 5th of last month.

He said an international conference on Kashmir will be held later this month to highlight the oppression of India on innocent Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan would be the voice of Pakistan, Kashmiris and the Parliament on the issue of Kashmir during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had effectively taken up the Kashmir issue across the world. He said as many as 58 countries during the meeting of the UN Human Rights Council endorsed the Pakistan stance on Kashmir issue.

He said India had to face embarrassment at different international forums including UN Security Council during discussion Kashmir issue. He said the European Union and the joint statement of 58 countries at the UN Council specifically mentioned Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

He said India was on the defensive but was looking for opportunity to exploit any kind of situation in Pakistan. The minister said India was continuing with its communication blackout and curfew remained imposed in IOK.

Meanwhile, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed warned India not to mistake the economy of Pakistan, which may be weak, with the defence capabilities of the country.

Sheikh Rashid made the remarks while addressing a press conference in the Central Press Club of Muzaffarabad. The minister said Modi was arresting Kashmiri leaders with impunity and had revoked the constitutional autonomy of the occupied valley on August 5 with a proper plan. He said Modi had lost his sanity and time had come for Pakistan to give the aggressor a befitting reply.

The minister reaffirmed the commitment of the government to stand with the people IOK in their time of need, saying the premier would also do the same when he addresses the UN later this month.