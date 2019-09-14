Two teenagers crushed to death by bus

Two teenage boys were killed in a road accident in Manshera Colony within the limits of the Sharafi Goth police station on Friday. The accident took place near Attock petrol pump on Korangi Industrial Area link road when a speedy passenger bus bearing registration number JA-1225 hit a motorcycle with registration number KLG-2235. Resultantly, the two teenage boys died on the spot. The bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. They were later identified as 13-year-old Iqrar and 14-year-old Nazeer Khan who were the residents of Mansehra Colony. The police said that the driver allegedly responsible for the accident managed to escape following the accident while the police had impounded the bus.