Only 20 dengue cases registered in City: health dept

LAHORE: Punjab Health Department has rejected the reports that dengue in the province is not under control.

According to official sources on Wednesday, only 20 dengue cases have been registered in the City during the current season. However, the number of dengue cases is a bit higher in Rawalpindi where 62 cases have been registered during the current season, adding the department with the help of local governments have been taking measures to eradicate dengue from the province.

On the other hand, the media reports claim that 90 cases of dengue have so far been reported in Lahore. However, the Health Department rejected the perception that awareness campaign was weak in the province and said awareness campaign was going on in schools and other departments.

Several basic tests for dengue like CBC were available at almost every hospital in the City, it said, adding the department was not calling for a dengue emergency but a vigilance campaign was being planned by the health secretary as he was very concerned about the situation. "The season of dengue will last from 10 to 15 days and we are trying our best to prepare a plan for controlling this issue," said Health Education Additional Secretary Usman Ghani.