Naya Pakistan Housing Project: Foreign firms’ interest shows their trust in PM Imran’s policies, says minister

LAHORE: A delegation of investors and experts from Dubai and China associated with housing sector called on Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and gave a briefing on construction of low-cost housing units under Naya Pakistan Housing Project and their previous ventures.

Secretary Housing Naseem Sadiq, Punjab DG Housing & Town Planning Agency (PHATA) Liaqat Chatha, General Secretary Housing Taskforce Atif Ayub and other relevant officers were present. The delegation includes representatives of private office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, China Construction Design International and China Railway Construction Corporation.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that experiences of foreign organisations will be utilised besides introducing innovation in the construction of low-cost houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

Talking to the members of the delegation, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said their feasible suggestions and proposals regarding construction of low-cost houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project would be welcomed as the basic purpose of this project is to provide quality residential facilities to people of Pakistan. He said the way international firms are expressing their interest in Naya Pakistan Housing Project is a good sign and reflective of their confidence on economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Secretary Housing Naseem Sadiq and PHATA DG Liaqat Chatha gave briefing to the delegation regarding various administrative and legal affairs of Naya Pakistan Housing Project. It was decided in the meeting that members of delegation will submit their proposals after visiting under control land of PHATA in Lahore and Faisalabad.