Quake shakes Kashmir, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad and adjoining areas and Kashmir on Monday afternoon. According to reports the intensity of the tremors was recorded 5 on the Richter scale. The Met office said that the epicenter of the earthquake was 12 kilometers below the ground. Tremors were also felt in Mansehra, Nakyal and other settlements nearby. The earthquake originated in the border area between Kashmir and India. The jolt spread fear amongst locals although no human or material damage was reported.