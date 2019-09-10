CM pledges to change thana culture

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting held at Chief Minister’s Office here Monday in which he directed to expedite the process of bringing reforms in the police system and said that thana culture will have to be changed by bringing betterment in the police attitude.

It is the need of the hour to bring reforms forthwith in police system. Any action above the law being meted out to the accused detained in police stations and police torture will not be tolerated at any cost. Police should treat the people humbly who visit the police stations. He said that Punjab police would be harmonised with the latest requirements. The previous governments used police for achieving their political objectives. The PTI government will change the ever continuing redundant system and will make public-friendly police system. Usman Buzdar said the PTI government was undertaking every necessary step to improve the police system. By overcoming and rectifying the present shortcomings, the government will bring public-friendly police system. Distinctive steps are being introduced with the help of modern technology in order to bring change in thana culture. Investigation process and lockups in the police stations are being monitored through cameras. Accountability system is being made more effective in police force.

security: Usman Buzdar has said that every possible step has been taken to ensure peace on Youm-e-Ashur.

He directed the department concerned to make four-tier security cordon for the security of majalis and processions. He said the Punjab government had undertaken excellent steps for the provision of security and facility to the mourners. The enemy is conspiring to create instability in the country and we all have to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy jointly. Projection of unity, integrity and religious harmony is need of the time. He said that 100 percent implementation of devised security plan would be ensured on Youm-e-Ashur. He directed that formulated Cabinet Committee on Law and Order should continue to monitor implementation of the devised security plan and police force and the staff concerned should remain on duty until the completion of majalis and processions. There is no room for negligence in the present circumstances. Security arrangements have been beefed up as compared to last years. Violation of code of conducted will not be tolerated at any cost. The chief minister also directed to make excellent arrangements of food for the police force and other staff deputed for duty.

Ghusal ceremony: Annual Ghusal ceremony of the shrine of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajvery (RA) famously known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) was held Monday.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Provincial Ministers Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Sardar Asif Nakai, Ajmal Cheema, Adviser Aun Chaudhry, MPA Nazir Chohan, Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO Lahore and a large number of devotees also participated in the ceremony.

Usman Buzdar and other personalities performed the Ghusal to the shrine with rose water. The chief minister also laid a floral wreath on the shrine. Usman Buzdar and thousands of other devotees prayed for the progress, prosperity and stability of the country. They also offered special prayers for the liberation of Kashmiri people from the undue occupation of Indian forces. The chief minister said that all the spiritual personalities, including Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), preached the teachings of peace and harmony in the sub-continent.