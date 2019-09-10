Gentleman officer

This refers to the letter ‘Great service’ (September 9, 2019) by Brig (r) Sher Khan. We come across several officials in the country who are very kind to the public.

In a viral video a small child is asking a police officer to let him to go in a dangerous zone to sell some material to earn money but the policeman convinces him to go back by putting two hundred rupees in his hand. We need to appreciate such police officers.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech