close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 10, 2019

Gentleman officer

Newspost

 
September 10, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Great service’ (September 9, 2019) by Brig (r) Sher Khan. We come across several officials in the country who are very kind to the public.

In a viral video a small child is asking a police officer to let him to go in a dangerous zone to sell some material to earn money but the policeman convinces him to go back by putting two hundred rupees in his hand. We need to appreciate such police officers.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost