500-year-old procession taken out in Khairpur

SUKKUR: A five hundred years old procession that is carried out on 8th Muharram passed through the traditional routes in Khairpur and concluded on Sunday.

As many as 40 processions from different organisations were taken out with religious zeal and fervor, while medical camps and water distributing stalls were established at different points to facilitate the pilgrims.

The police and law enforcement agencies cordoned off all the processions’ routes with barbed wires and after a thorough security check, people were allowed to enter the processions.Meanwhile, cellular networks and other connecting mediums were suspended from 11am to 9pm, as some 1,400 policeman and 400 Rangers’ personnel were deputed to maintain foolproof security. CCTV cameras were also installed on the procession routes, as the Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Muhammad Naeem Ahmed Sindhu, SSP Khairpur Ummar Tufail, ASP City Dr Imran, DIB incharge Ali Gul Mallah supervised the entire process.