Scholarship applications from minority students sought

Islamabad: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the deserving minority students to submit applications for scholarship before Oct 6. Orphans, destitute, needy, handicapped and poor minority students, having good educational record were eligible for scholarships for the financial year 2019-20, a ministry official has said.

The primary to professional level minority students of various government institutions can submit their applications to the ministry’s office located at Green Trust Tower, Eighth Storey, Blue Area, Islamabad.

According to the criteria, the regular students of Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhists, and other communities, of government institutions, having at least 50 per cent marks in their last annual examination were eligible for the scholarships.

Also, the monthly income of parent/guardian of school level applicants must not exceed from Rs10,000 per month. Likewise, the income of higher classes'' student parents should not cross Rs20,000 per month. students of private institutes were not eligible.

The heads of the educational institutions of the applicants have been directed to forward the applications after checking the veracity of documents of the guardian/parent of the student. The attested marks sheet, progress report must be attached with the application form.

Mark sheet on plain paper would be rejected. The applications must be submitted on new prescribed performa. An attested copy of the school progress report, last two annual marks sheets and original income certificate of the father or guardian of the applicant must be submitted along with the application.

The heads have been directed to make a list of the applicants after inking the covering letter. Only the applications received through educational institutions concerned shall be considered. The students already getting scholarship from any other source would not be eligible for submitting application.

The students must attach attested copies of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC) or form B, email address, phone number. Students on the application forms could be downloaded from www.mora.org.pk.

Students, parents and guardians have been directed to submit their contact numbers or email address along with the application for future correspondence. The application forms received before advertisement and after closing date shall not be considered.