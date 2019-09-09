Power feeder inaugurated in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Water and Energy Member National Assembly Saleh Muhammad Khan on Sunday inaugurated Chikkia power feeder. It would reduce the burden on transmission lines supplying electricity to the Mansehra city and its suburbs.

“This newly-established feeder would enhance electricity voltages. And the government has approved another grid station for the city and its suburbs, which would soon be inaugurated,” said Saleh Muhammad Khan after inaugurating the feeder.

MPA Babar Saleem Swati, locals and officials of Peshawar Electric Supply Company also attended the ceremony. Babar Saleem Swati said that the government had approved Rs700 million under the city’s beautification plan. “The government with the financial assistance of kingdom of Saudi Arabia would soon launch work on Rs5 billion gravity follow water supply schemes,” announced Swati.