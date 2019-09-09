Three killed in Bannu firing incidents

BANNU: Three persons were shot dead and four others, including a woman, sustained injuries in two separate firing incidents in the district on Sunday, police said. Nasrullah Khan along with his wife, Waheeda Bibi, was going home in Mandev Khas village when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them. Nasrullah was killed while his wife was wounded.

In another incident, two groups traded gunfire after exchanging harsh words over a tractor parking in the street in Kamber Mirakhel village. Rasool Daraz and Khalid were killed while Subhan, Sardaraz and Rooh Zaman sustained injuries. The bodies and injured were shifted to the DHQ in Bannu.