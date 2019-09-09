CM orders early completion of health projects

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a meeting at his office here on Sunday reviewed progress on Mianwali Hospital, Nishter-2 Multan and establishment of cardiology institute in Dera Ghazi Khan.

He also ordered for early up-gradation of emergency of Services Hospital Lahore and said that up-gradation and revamping of health facilities should be completed at the earliest. Establishment of cardiology institute in DG Khan will also benefit patients from Balochistan. He said that auditorium, doctors and nurses hostels will also be constructed in DG Khan Teaching Hospital. He said that hurdles in the construction of new hospitals should be removed as early as possible and quality construction, as well as transparency, should also be ensured. The government wanted to provide quality healthcare facilities to every patient in public sector hospitals and it is imperative to upgrade the hospitals'' buildings, he added.

Sikh delegation: A delegation of Sikh community led by Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Aalam Augustine called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here on Sunday. The delegation was comprised of MPA Mahindar Pall Singh, Pram Jeet Singh Sarna, Harmindear Singh Sarna and Roupa Kour. The delegation thanked the chief minister for amicably settling the matter of the marriage of a Sikh girl in Nankana Sahib. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said the PTI government was acting to protect the rights of the Sikh community and other minorities.

The Sikh community enjoys complete freedom in holding their religious ceremonies, he said and added that Sikh brethren had come very nearer to Pakistan which had no resemblance in the past. He said that Sikh community from around the world was supporting the stance of Pakistan on the core issue of Kashmir and they also take part in the public processions being organised in the support of Kashmiris in different countries of the world. Pakistan was a peaceful country and we believe in peace, he added. The Punjab government recently organised Sikh conventions which were attended by the Sikh community from around the world, he said and added, "We are happy to host our Sikh brethren". The Punjab government has laid the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib which would be completed at a cost of around Rs 6 billion. Along with it, Rs 150 million have been provided for the repair and maintenance of roads in Nankana Sahib to provide best-traveling facilities to the Sikh pilgrims, he added.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to provide different facilities so that local Sikh community and the Sikhs coming from India could make it to their sacred places besides respecting their religious traditions. Every Pakistani always takes care of well-being and protection of minority communities more than anything else, he maintained. He said that provision of facilities and security to the Sikh pilgrims coming for attending the 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.