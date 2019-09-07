Noted Afghan poet Suleman Layaq injured in Kabul blast

PESHAWAR: Noted Afghan literary figure and politician Suleman Layaq was among those wounded in the latest suicide bombing in Kabul. Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday, saying it targetted foreign forces and Afghan elite security personnel in Kabul.

An American and a Romanian soldier were among those killed. Suleman Layaq’s house is located close to the site of the explosion. He was injured and taken to the Emergency Hospital in the city where doctors said his condition was stable.