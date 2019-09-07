US envoy assumes office

LAHORE: Catherine Rodriguez assumed her position as the US Consul General in Lahore. She is a career member of the US Foreign Service, most recently serving as the Chief of Staff for the Director General of the US Foreign Service and Director of Human Resources. Consul General Rodriguez began her Foreign Service career with the United States Agency for International Development in Washington DC.

Appointed

Muhammad Boota Najam (PMS/BS-17) Section Officer, Information & Culture Department, government of the Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary in Higher Education Department, Punjab, in his own pay and scale on Friday. Najam hails from Roshan Bheela, Kasur.