Four LWMC officials to be replaced

LAHORE: Following alleged charges of huge financial irregularities, including pilferage and wastage of government resources in Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), the company’s Board of Directors (BoD) chairman has recommended replacing the heads of four key positions in the company immediately.

Chairman BoD, LWMC, has recently requested the Punjab government to send four officers of strong integrity to be posted at key positions in the company. Sources in LWMC revealed that the BoD Chairman Riaz Hameed on August 29, 2019 wrote a letter to Punjab chief secretary, copy of which is also available with the scribe, with a subject “Improvements in LWMC”. The letter was also cc to Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab, Secretary LG&CD and Commissioner Lahore.

The chairman in the letter stated that “It is submitted that ever since assumption of the responsibilities as Chairman (honorary basis), Board of Directors, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on July 04, 2019, the undersigned has been making sincerest endeavours to bring a substantial improvement in the LWMC working so as to achieve the desired results as set out by the present government.”

The chairman said that the BoD in its last two meetings (71th and 72th) under the chairmanship of undersigned reviewed the working of LWMC office and its field formations in a threadbare fashion and issued detailed guidelines.

The BoD, however, restricted its role in policy formulation and general guidelines so there is no un-necessary intervention in administrative and day to day operational working of LWMC and officials could discharge their duties independently and efficiently, it added.

“During the course of last few weeks, the undersigned also pointed out certain irregularities in LWMC which involved huge losses to public exchequer. This whistle blowing information was forwarded to LG&CD secretary and LWMC managing director to ascertain the legitimacy of expenditures. I am of the firm view that huge pilferage and misuse of public funds in the areas of operations, procurement and contracts, finance, planning and projects is taking place, un-checked every day.”

In the end, Chairman BoD, LWMC, said that in view of the above, it is requested that services of at least four BS-18 officers from S&GAD, with impeccable integrity and competence level, may immediately be placed at the disposal of LWMC on deputation basis, so as to appoint them on key positions in LWMC in order to control any further pilferage and wastage of government resources.”

Sources in LWMC revealed that General Manager (Operations) Sohail Malik and Asif Iqbal, General Manager (Projects), are already working on additional charge. Sources said the government may appoint an officer of BS-18 on these two posts any time, however, replacing General Manager (Finance) and General Manager (Procurement & Contracts) is not possible unless the two officers are present on these slots.

When contacted, General Manager (HR) said that so far he has no intimation in this regard. Meanwhile, the chief secretary took notice on the news published in Daily The News with title “LWMC performance down, expenses up” and sought a detailed reply from the LWMC management.