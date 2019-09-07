close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2019

PTI MPA flays Sindh govt for dumping dead animals in Malir

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2019

Showing concerns over dumping dead animals and garbage in Cattle Colony, which falls under the limits of the District Municipal Corporation of Malir, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sindh Assembly Member Arsalan Taj said on Thursday that the situation showed the poor performance of the district administration.

He said that videos of the dead buffaloes and garbage dumped on the road in the Malir district had gone viral on social media.

“Provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Murtaza Wahab always remain busy in lecturing on garbage and cleanliness issues. Now they should ask if their party’s district administration is involved in placing animals’ carcasses and garbage,” the MPA demanded. In the videos, the DMC Malir’s garbage-lifting vehicle can be seen throwing garbage on a dead buffalo.

