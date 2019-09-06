SHC directs NAB to wind up decade long probes in two months

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday took exception over non-completion of decade long inquiries pending with National Accountability Bureau and directed the anti graft body to complete those pending for the last 14 years within two months.

Hearing bail petitions from those involved in the NAB inquiries, SHC’s division bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh inquired from the NAB’s director general if he is satisfied with the performance of his department as several inquires are pending for last many years. The NAB DG submitted that it was due to interim stay orders from the high court. The court directed the NAB to complete the pending inquiries within two months and submit a compliance report. The NAB in its report said as many as 155 inquiries are pending with the bureau for the last 14 years.