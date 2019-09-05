Rookie Misbah gets all-powerful dual role

KARACHI: Misbah-ul-Haq has never worked as a coach. He has never been a selector. But for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) it seemed enough that Misbah was one of Pakistan’s most successful captains.

On Wednesday, PCB announced that Misbah will not just take over as Pakistan’s new head coach, he would also serve as the country’s chief selector. The announcement makes the 45-year-old, one of the most influential men in Pakistan cricket. He has replaced South African Mickey Arthur as head coach and former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq as chief selector. Arthur and Inzamam had to pay the price for Pakistan’s below-par showing in this summer’s ICC World Cup in England. Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals in the ten-nation event.

The new team management will see Misbah’s reunion with his former coach Waqar Younis. The legendary pacer has been appointed as Pakistan’s bowling coach. Both of them have been given three-year contracts.

Waqar was Pakistan’s head coach twice before: between 2010 and 2011, and 2014 and 2016. On each occasion, Misbah was Pakistan’s captain. While this is the first coaching stint of Misbah’s career, he has leadership experience at all levels, including captaining Pakistan in 56 Tests. Overall, he has featured in 75 Tests and 162 One-day internationals, scoring over 10,300 international runs.

“It is very humbling for me to join a select group of some of the very best to have coached the Pakistan national sides in the past. It is an honour and more than that, a massive responsibility as we live and breathe cricket,” commented Misbah.

“I know expectations are high, but I am absolutely ready and up for the task otherwise I would not have thrown my name in the hat for one of the most challenging and coveted roles in Pakistan cricket.

“We have some of the most talented and exciting cricketers, and I will like to help them train and prepare in such a way that they can play intelligently, smartly and fearlessly. I am aware this will require a change in the dressing room culture but if we have to compete consistently at the highest level, we have to embrace these modern-day requirements.”

Misbah and Waqar’s first coaching assignment will be the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka at home, which comprises of three ODIs and as many Twenty20 Internationals. The duo has worked together in coaching roles before, when Waqar was the head coach in Misbah’s captaincy stint.

“I am excited to once again have someone as experienced and knowledgeable as Waqar Younis in my corner as a bowling coach,” said Misbah. “We have exciting young fast bowlers in our ranks and there is no better person than Waqar to transform them into modern-day stars.

“Both Waqar and I had a candid and frank discussion and we discussed and agreed on a number of things, including roles and responsibilities as well as how to take things forward.” Speculation had been rife about Misbah being appointed for a while now - though both positions were advertised publicly, the PCB actively chased Misbah. Eventually, Misbah applied hours before the deadline, was interviewed, and ended up beating Mohsin Khan and Dean Jones, who had also applied.

Applications were not especially abundant. Waqar was the only one who turned up for the interview after another shortlisted candidate, Mohammad Akram, withdrew at the last minute. This is Waqar’s fifth term with Pakistan in a coaching capacity, having served as bowling coach of the side in 2006-07, bowling and fielding coach briefly in 2009-10, head coach in 2010-11 and again from 2014 to 2016. The end, when it had come, wasn’t a pleasant one as he resigned three months before his contract was to end after a poor World T20.

If Misbah’s multiple roles weren’t already a talking point - and he was part of the selection of all province squads for domestic cricket too - he was also part of the very committee that reviewed Arthur’s tenure after the World Cup and then decided to not renew his contract. Now, in effect, one of those responsible for the decision to release Arthur has succeeded him.

The PCB had used a five-member panel with two independent former cricketers - Intikhab Alam and Bazid Khan - as well as governing board member Asad Ali Khan, Wasim Khan (chief executive, PCB) and Zakir Khan (director - international cricket) for the recruitment process.

The board had also sought candidates for the batting coach role, but didn’t shortlist the only applicants - Mohammad Wasim and Faisal Iqbal. Both were ignored and with Misbah at the helm, the PCB has decided to call in an assistant coach from the NCA as support staff.

Of Misbah’s numerous roles, his position as head coach of a PSL franchise and the national team raises questions of a potential conflict of interest - much in the way it had with his predecessor. Arthur was also coach of Karachi Kings during his time as Pakistan coach. The matter was taken up by Ehsan Mani after becoming PCB chairman and he promised to form a policy on dual roles that caused potential conflicts of interest.

Before becoming chairman, Mani had questioned the situation of national coaches working with domestic teams. But with Misbah now holding three roles, a definitive position on the issue may not be forthcoming. —with inputs from agencies