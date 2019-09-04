close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
Abdul Majid Bhatti
September 4, 2019

Foreign channel gets broadcasting rights without open bid

Top Story

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given broadcasting rights to a foreign channel without an open bid and payment and claimed that it has been done to resolve a dispute. The channel which has got the broadcasting rights is a partner of the PCB. After taking legal advice, the PCB

has given the broadcasting rights of Pakistan domestic cricket without payment.

The foreign channel will telecast live the National T20 Cup for 10 days, Pakistan Cup for 10 days and final of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy for five days.

The PCB spokesman said the PCB media partner has given 25-day free air time to show cricket live. He said broadcasting rights were given to the foreign channel to resolve an old dispute. However, he did not tell details about the dispute.

