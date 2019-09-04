24/7 opening of Torkham border welcomed

PESHAWAR: Pakistan-Afghanistan Transits Trade Chairman and trader Abdul Hameed Gorwara here Tuesday welcomed round-the-clock opening of Torkham border and termed it a positive decision towards promotion of business activities between the two countries. In a press statement issued here, he said opening of the border during night for business and trade and business activities would benefit people, traders and businesses of both the Muslims countries. He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for their keen interest in opening of the Torkham border round-the-clock for trade and business activities, saying this would help increase volume of trade between the two brotherly countries.