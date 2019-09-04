Five ‘dengue’ patients land in hospital

MINGORA: Five more people were reported to have fallen prey to dengue virus, raising the number of patients to 200 in Malakand division, hospital sources said on Tuesday.

They said that five patients infected with dengue virus were admitted in the isolation ward at the Saidu Sharif Hospital in Swat.

“Three patients belong to Swat district while two of them were stated to be from Shangla district. “A total of 200 dengue patients have been reported so far in the region,” an official at the hospital said.

Those infected were identified as Muhammad Naseer and Wazir Zada belonged to Shangla while Bakht Baidar, Mujeebur Rehman and Liaqat Ali were hailing from Swat.