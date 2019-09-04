Depleted PSG pick up star striker Icardi on loan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, unwanted at Inter Milan, joined Paris Saint-Germain late on Monday in a loan, “with an option to buy” the Parisian club said. Icardi was the joint top-scorer in Serie A in 2017-18 with 29 goals. But last season, he was stripped of the club captaincy amid a contract dispute.
