Depleted PSG pick up star striker Icardi on loan

PARIS: Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, unwanted at Inter Milan, joined Paris Saint-Germain late on Monday in a loan, “with an option to buy” the Parisian club said. Icardi was the joint top-scorer in Serie A in 2017-18 with 29 goals. But last season, he was stripped of the club captaincy amid a contract dispute.