PHF asks players busy in leagues abroad to return

KARACHI: The PHF has asked all players who are playing professional leagues in foreign countries despite having been selected for the training camp in Lahore, ‘The News’ learnt on Tuesday.

Informed sources said that PHF has asked Abu Bakar, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Rizwan Senior, Ali Shan and two others to join the second phase of the fitness and training camp. The first phase of the training camp ends in the middle of this month. The second phase will be organised after the schedule of Olympic qualifying rounds is announced. The FIH is to announce the schedule of qualifying rounds on September 9. The sources mentioned that the second phase would continue till the departure of Pakistan team for the qualifiers.

The sources said that the players playing abroad have been asked to return a week before the second phase begins. It was also learnt that the players would be shortlisted for the second phase and only those would be called for the training camp who would appear in trials.