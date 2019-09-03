What solidarity?

Our politicians passed a resolution in parliament that they all stand by the Kashmiris during these tough times. However, unfortunately, this show of solidarity had a short life. The moment they were out of the house, all parties started beating their own drum. Some thought that the resolution was not strongly worded, while others thought that the government did not do enough to plead the case internationally. The government on the other hand keeps beating about the bush. In short, the much-trumpeted solidarity between government and opposition does not exist at all. They voted in favour of the resolution to look good in the eyes of the public and then soon after started scoring points by hitting at their opponent or bragging about their achievements. For example, PPP leaders state that they have been taking the strongest stance on the Kashmir issue. Maulana Fazalur Rehman, the perpetual member of the Kashmir committee until recently, has his own claim to fame. The JI flaunt their efforts in the struggle of the Kashmiris. Similarly, the PML-N thinks they are the torchbearers of the Kashmir cause. Now the champions of change, like many other things, claim that they have done for Kashmir what others could not.

I wonder that if even half of all these claims are true, why hasn’t there been any movement toward a resolution of the issue? On the contrary, life of the people of IHK is become a living hell every passing day. I believe the day we are united and serious about solving the issue we will find a way to settle it.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad