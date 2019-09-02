Body of abducted man recovered

GUJRANWALA: CIA police on Sunday recovered the dead body of a kidnapped man besides arresting the accused involved in the crime. DSP Imran Abbas told media that Abdul Ghafoor was abducted by some unknown persons on August 6. He told that the case was transferred to the CIA after registering of an FIR. He said that the CIA police traced out accused Muhammad Asghar, a relative of the deceased, besides recovering the dead body of Abdul Ghafoor buried in a house.

OVERSEAS PAKISTANIS: Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir, CPO Dr Moeen Masood and Overseas Committee chairman Atif Iftikhar Cheema said that overseas Pakistanis are playing a vital role for strengthening the country’s economy. Addressing a meeting held at the DC Office on Sunday, the officer said that steps were being taken to protect the rights of the overseas Pakistanis.