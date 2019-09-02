First Sikh heritage art exhibition begins today

LAHORE : Pakistan’s first ever Sikh Heritage Art Exhibition will take place on Monday (today) at Governor’s House here.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar along with Sikh pilgrims from the US, the UK and Canada will inaugurate the exhibition.

A PTI Dubai member, Imran Chaudhry, in meeting with the Punjab governor pledged to donate Rs75 million to “Gurduwara Bhai Karam Singh in Jhelum” for its renovation and preservation.

The very first Art Exhibition of Sikh Heritage will be held in the Darbar Hall of Governor’s House. A large number of art pieces related to Sikh heritage will be exhibited.

On the other hand, PTI Dubai member Imran Chaudhry along with his delegation called on Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House and discussed with him the political and regional matters and specifically the renovation of Gurduwara Bhai Karam Singh in Jehlum and it’s preservation.

The Punjab governor said that instructions had been sent to all deputy commissioners of the province to prepare the lists of historical monuments and sacred places of minorities, including those of Sikhs. He said, “We will ensure renovation and decoration of religious places of all religions.” The Sikh community in the world loves Muslims and Muslims also love Sikhs and both always stood for each other. He said under the leadership of Imran Khan, the government was ensuring rights to the minorities and taking steps to ensure their religious freedom according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

“Wherever atrocity will be committed on minorities, we will make the example out of the person responsible according to our law and constitution,” he said. Pakistani government will ensure protection and freedom to the minorities, he added.

Muharamm security: The strength of police force has been enhanced in the province for improved security arrangements for imambargahs, processions, majalis and other sensitive worship places.

In the provincial capital, Six SPs, 35 DSPs, 84 inspectors and over 15,000 officers and jawans will perform Muharamul Haram security duty. Around 10,000 volunteers will check the participants in the majalis and processions. At least 5,235 majalis and 650 processions have been divided into three categories. As many as 610 majalis would be in A category, 3,471 in B category and 1,154 majalis will fall in C category. Around 141 processions have been declared sensitive and put under A category and 454 processions under B category.

Meanwhile, police would provide security cover to 36,138 majalis and 9,118 processions during Muharamul Haram in the whole province.

The inspector general of police, Punjab, issued the directions in a letter issued to the Lahore capital city police officer and all RPOs CPOs and DPOs of the province.

He directed all the RPOs and DPOs to use technology and personally review the security arrangements for Muharamul Haram processions and majalis in their respective ranges and districts, and provide four-layer security to the sensitive majalis and processions while using walk through gates, metal detectors, CCTV monitoring and video recording for the security of mourners.

While issuing directions to the officers, he said the schedule for the majalis and processions must be strictly observed.

He directed the senior officers to ensure scanning and screening of procession routes before their start and also check the fruit vendors, etc. He said no one should be allowed to enter in majalis or processions without checking through walkthrough gates and metal detectors.

IG Punjab directed RPOs and DPOs to implement the ban on graffiti, He said the Loudspeaker Act be implanted strictly and members of proscribed organisations and fourth schedule must be strictly monitored.