Passengers suffer as trains run behind schedule

LAHORE : Railway passengers are facing a great deal of difficulties due to delay in train departures and arrivals across the country.

According to PR administration on Sunday, the arrivals and departures of several trains remained upset as 5-Up Greenline Express arrived at 7pm instead of 2:20pm and it was about 4:40 minutes late against its scheduled time, 33-Up Pak Business Express was 10:30 hours late, 39 Up Jaffar Express was 4:45 hours late, 13 UP Awam Express was 2 hours late while 1-Up Khyber Mail Express was 10 hours late.

Likewise, 8/Dn Tezgam was 1:15 minutes late,14/Dn Awam Express was 5 hours late and 34/Dn Pak Business Express train was 8:45 hours late and

42-Dn Karakuram Express left Lahore with 3:45 hours delay, 44/Dn Shah Hussain Express train left for Karachi from here with 4:30 hours delay.

The train 6/Dn Greenline was one hour late. However, other trainsran under the regularschedule, said the PR spokesman.