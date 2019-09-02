Beslan massacre survivors demand fair probe 15 years on

BESLAN, Russia: Relatives of victims killed in the 2004 Beslan siege on Sunday said they are still waiting for an “objective probe” from Russian authorities, warning that the tragedy could repeat itself.

Sunday marks the 15th anniversary of the school massacre in the town of Beslan in the Russian Caucasus. Chechen militants took the school hostage, herding over 1,100 people into a gymnasium, and rigged the building with explosives.

A total of 186 children were among over 330 dead after security forces stormed the building three days later following fruitless negotiations.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2017 that Russia’s handling of the siege had “serious failings” in prevention and using excessive lethal force. It called on Moscow to take measures to establish the truth and condemn the violations.

“Unfortunately, not a single point from the decision of the European court is being followed, and this is very sad,” Susanna Dudiyeva, who heads the Mothers of Beslan group, told a round table about t as she tragedy on Sunday.

“We return again and again to the 1-3 of September 2004, because there are still blanks, there are still questions... we are worried that not everything has been done, because there is no objective investigation.”

“We are afraid that this can repeat itself,” she said.

“We will once again appeal to the investigative agencies for a new launch of the probe into the Beslan attack,” she said.

A ceremony and religious service was held on the anniversary at the school gymnasium, now converted into a memorial, packed with grieving people, as well as stuffed toys, candles and red carnations.

The ECHR decision, which Russia rejected, said that Russian authorities had information about the planned attack but failed not only to prevent it but to boost security or warn the public.

It said the security operation lacked leadership and eventually used heavy weaponry like flame throwers on a building full of hostages.

It suggested measures aimed at “drawing lessons from the past” and “deterring similar violations in the future.”