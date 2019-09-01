‘Govt efforts for Kashmiris to succeed soon’

LAHORE: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said the PTI government had controlled the situation to a great extent in the country as a result of revolutionary measures taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He stated this during the inauguration ceremony of the ‘Hara Bhara Naya Pakistan’ tree plantation campaign at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday. “We are committed to making the country green through massive tree plantation. Our government is also making Pakistan prosperous on economic, administrative and education fronts,” he added.

Highlighting the government’s efforts for Khamiris, he said the government was raising the voice for Kashmiris at every forum. “We are quite confident that our efforts will bear fruits in near future and the Khamiris will be liberated from the unjustified occupation of India,” he asserted.

The ‘Hara Bhara Naya Pakistan’ tree plantation campaign was launched under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Divisional Sports Office, Lahore. Punjab Director General Sports Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, Director Sports Shahid Nizami and a large number of children were also present.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood planted a sapling at the hockey stadium. He praised the DG sports and said he had made excellent arrangements for ‘Hara Bhara Naya Pakistan’ campaign.

Thousands of saplings will be planted under the campaign in different grounds in Lahore. Shafqat Mahmood said the campaign was being launched under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the whole country green and clean. “The prime objective of the campaign is to make the environment of the country clean and pollution-free.”

He said “Our government won a huge appreciation from the world after planting one billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and now we are going to plant 10 million trees under ‘Hara Bhara Naya Pakistan’ campaign.”

Punjab DG Sports Adnan Arshad Aulakh expressed his determination that ‘Hara Bhara Naya Pakistan’ tree planting drive would prove to be a great success. “Every citizen of the country must take part in the campaign with full dedication.